Time New Bank (TNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $320,111.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $320,111.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, BigONE and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,277,210 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bibox, BigONE, Hotbit, C2CX, CoinBene, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

