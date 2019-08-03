Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.47 or 0.05646482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

