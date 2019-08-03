Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 36 ($0.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a report on Friday, May 17th.

LON:TCG traded up GBX 2.11 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 9.11 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,645,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Thomas Cook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

