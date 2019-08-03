Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 257.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPRE. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 527,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 283,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

