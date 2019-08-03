TheStreet Downgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TRUP stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.32. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $168,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $1,875,757. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

