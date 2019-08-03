TheStreet Downgrades GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to C

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 174,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after buying an additional 515,506 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,123,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 25.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after buying an additional 279,550 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 80,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.