The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Medicines by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Medicines by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at $465,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,606,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 726,000 shares of company stock worth $24,737,140. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 31,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,891. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

