The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 189,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

