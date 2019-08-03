The Abyss Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $597.40 or 0.05547796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, YoBit, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex, Sistemkoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

