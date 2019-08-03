Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $331,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,652,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,708. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

