Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. Teradata also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 2,221,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

