Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Teradata also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 2,221,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Teradata has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

