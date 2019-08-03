Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 2,221,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88. Teradata has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.