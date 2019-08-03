TERA Trading Down 7.2% This Week (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. TERA has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $223,769.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00258659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.01404387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00112709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

