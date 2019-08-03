Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO John Negron sold 32,417 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $965,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,080. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $16,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $14,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $14,612,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 80.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 305,983 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

