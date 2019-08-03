TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $292,854.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,893,795 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

