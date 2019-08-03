TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

NYSE TU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 352,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,819. TELUS has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 736,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TELUS by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TELUS by 113.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,966,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,587,000 after buying an additional 1,043,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in TELUS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 87,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

