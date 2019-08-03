Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

TDS traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 2,005,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $1,106,986.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

