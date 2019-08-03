Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.38.

NYSE TFX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,934. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $366.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.28, for a total transaction of $68,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $17,239,052. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

