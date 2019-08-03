Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 427,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $366.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total value of $59,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,052 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

