Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.12. 129,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $306,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,099,288. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

