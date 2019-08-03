Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Teekay Lng Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Teekay Lng Partners has a payout ratio of 76.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

