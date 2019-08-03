Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ TCCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 14,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

