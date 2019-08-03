TD Securities Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.51 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

