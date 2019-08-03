TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 2,140,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $97.84 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

