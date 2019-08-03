TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,665,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,376,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,741,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,230,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,911,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,198,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 96,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

