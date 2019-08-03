TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.83. 39,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,051. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.