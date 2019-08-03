TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 166,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.