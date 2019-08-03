TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 581,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $154.08. 352,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96.

