TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 12,022,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

