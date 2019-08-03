TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,276,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

