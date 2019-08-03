TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 371,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

