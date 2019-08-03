TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 839,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,674 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,663,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.90. The stock had a trading volume of 516,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,662. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $223.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.