TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

