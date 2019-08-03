Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $5.09. Tassal Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 339,019 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.96.

In related news, insider John Watson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.77 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,700.00 ($33,829.79).

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

