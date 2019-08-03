TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $134.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,129. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at $108,310,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

