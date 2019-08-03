Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $7.20, $45.75 and $4.92. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $247,564.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.88 or 0.05529410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,160,106 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $34.91, $4.92, $24.72, $18.11, $119.16, $13.96, $7.20 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.