Synlogic (SYBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 2,005.43%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synlogic stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.40. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Synlogic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

