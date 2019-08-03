Synlogic (SYBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 2,005.43%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synlogic stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.40. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
