SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.94 or 0.05527570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.