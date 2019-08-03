Swallowfield (LON:SWL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swallowfield plc (LON:SWL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $206.50. Swallowfield shares last traded at $208.38, with a volume of 6,280 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Swallowfield (LON:SWL)

Swallowfield plc engages in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

