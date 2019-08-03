Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Imperial Capital

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) had its price objective cut by Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDPI. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 37,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,336. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares during the period.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

