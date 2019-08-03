SunTrust Banks Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

