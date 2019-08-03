SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STKL. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 178,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.72. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 215,000 shares of company stock worth $920,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,576,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 405,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 705,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,810,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 316,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

