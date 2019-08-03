SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0301 on Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $451,151.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00257862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.01400292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00109975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

