SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of SXC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 1,905,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,233. The company has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

