Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.28 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

