Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinone, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $92,332.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00257012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.01398015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00023923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00110256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Radar Relay, BitForex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Coinone, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.