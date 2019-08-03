Strategic Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.02 on Friday, reaching $1,193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,136.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.