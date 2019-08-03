Stralem & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 146,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,967. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.