Storj Price Down 1.8% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Storj has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $577,262.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDAX, Liquid and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00257492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.01406362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00110312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Liquid, Radar Relay, Upbit, CoinTiger, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, IDAX, ABCC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.